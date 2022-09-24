Weather Authority: Chilly Monday morning sets up pleasant day across Delaware Valley

Sunday's much-needed rain is moving out and will leave clearing skies overnight into Monday.

Monday morning will be chilly, with highs in the lower 50s, and breezy, but it will turn into a pleasant day, with temps in the mid 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will still be a bit breezy, and both Tuesday and Wednesday will see cooler temperatures, with Wednesday only seeing highs right around 70 degrees.

FOX 29 is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it intensifies, potentially into a major hurricane impacting Florida as early as Tuesday into Wednesday. The Delaware Valley could see remnants of the storm by Friday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain ending, then partial clearing. Low: 58

MONDAY: Sunny and windy. High: 77, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 73, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 70, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 69, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 70; Low: 57