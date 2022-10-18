Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday overnight creates pleasant, warmer Thursday

Wednesday has been a gorgeous day, but chilly with breezy conditions.

Overnight, temperatures will fall out of the 50s and into the 30s for many places across the region, while Philadelphia and portions down the shore will see temps drop to the lower 40s.

Thursday will see another pretty day, with plenty of blue skies and temps in the lower 60s.

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend, while conditions for the Phillies at home Friday and Saturday night will be cool and pleasant.

Rain chances go up Sunday night, with more chances Monday and Tuesday, all with mild temperatures.

FOX 29 Weather Authority

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40

THURSDAY: Another cold AM. High: 61, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 66, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 65, Low: 57

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 69, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 71, Low: 54