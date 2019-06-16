Weather Authority: Cloudy Father's Day; PM thunderstorms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mixed bag Sunday, with partly cloudy skies giving way to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees.
Rain is expected to dominate the forecast next week. Thunderstorms are currently expected Monday through Friday.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
-----
SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 69
Advertisement
MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 70
TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 81 Low: 68
THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 81 Low: 68