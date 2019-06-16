Weather Authority: Cloudy Father's Day; PM thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mixed bag Sunday, with partly cloudy skies giving way to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of 85 degrees.

Rain is expected to dominate the forecast next week. Thunderstorms are currently expected Monday through Friday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 69

Advertisement

MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 70

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 81 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 81 Low: 68