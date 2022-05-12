Weather Authority: Cloudy Thursday ahead of another wet weekend

Clouds are set to fill the skies Thursday as the Delaware Valley prepares for yet another rainy weekend.

Temperatures will reach a high of 70 today with the spring sun hidden behind the clouds.

A chance of spotty showers tomorrow, but FOX 29's Sue Serio says there's no need to change your Friday plans.

However, you may need to run inside sporadically Saturday and Sunday.

The rain is back this weekend, but less than an inch of rain is expected.

With the rain comes warmer weather seeing highs in the 80s forecasted for Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70

FRIDAY: Stray showers. High: 72, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 74, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Humid storm. High: 82, Low: 64

MONDAY: Humid storm. High: 80, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 74, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 75, Low: 55