Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday ahead of rainy Halloween

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy and damp Wednesday ahead of a rainy Halloween.

More rain and drizzle is expected today, with temperatures topping off in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday.

The weekend will see a sharp contrast, with sunny skies but colder temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 65 Low: 60

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 72 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 56 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 52 Low: 33