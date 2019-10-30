Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday ahead of rainy Halloween
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy and damp Wednesday ahead of a rainy Halloween.
More rain and drizzle is expected today, with temperatures topping off in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday.
The weekend will see a sharp contrast, with sunny skies but colder temperatures.
WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 65 Low: 60
THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 72 Low: 45
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 36
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 56 Low: 38
SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 52 Low: 33