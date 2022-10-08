Weather Authority: Cold Sunday night sets up sunny, pleasant Monday

After a beautiful Sunday, another cold night is on tap, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s in the colder suburbs and into the 40s across the city.

Monday should be another beautiful day, with sunny skies and highs right around average, in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure off the coast is in control, which sets up Tuesday and Wednesday as nice days, as well.

The next chance of rain could be Thursday, as a cold front makes its way into the region.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 43

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 69, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 71, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Occasional showers. High: 68, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 62, Low: 54