Weather Authority: Comfortable Monday night ahead of rainy Tuesday

Changes are coming to the Delaware Valley and by the end of the week it will feel like autumn.

Temperatures Monday reached the upper 70s to low 80s in a day that became beautiful and pleasant.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr details how a cold front will push its way through area and changes taking place later in the week.

Rain should arrive to the region by 11 a.m. Tuesday with scattered showers throughout the day. Rain will become spotty by about 3 p.m., but then more rain will start as the front draws closer.

Heavier rain late Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning. The rain should exit the region by Wednesday morning. One to two inches of rain is not out of the question. Flash flooding is possible.

Overnight tonight temperatures remain comfortable in the 50s. Highs Tuesday should get to the mid 70s with muggy conditions as the rain moves in.

Advertisement

Thursday could also bring more morning rain with a high of just 70 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-60s in the forecast.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!