Weather Authority: Cool Wednesday night leading to one more pleasant day

What a picture perfect, gorgeous Wednesday! The high in Philadelphia made it to 72 with low humidity, light breezes and plenty of sunshine.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr is forecasting temperatures overnight will drop to the upper 40s to mid 50s, so Thursday will start cool. It will be a partly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures Thursday should increase over 20 degrees, or so, throughout the day, making it a warm and pleasant day with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front is approaching from the west and it will bring rain to the region Friday. Rain could be heavy, at times, throughout the day, resulting in one to potentially three inches of rain. The system should clear out by Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sunshine and mild. High: 76 Low: 54

FRIDAY: Periods of rain. High: 59 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Sunshine, breezy. High: 61 Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunshine. High: 64 Low: 43