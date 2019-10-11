Weather Authority: Cooler Friday kicks off pleasant, dry weekend

Fall is finally kicking into full gear with a cool and sunny Friday ahead of an even more pleasant weekend!

Friday, FOX 29’s Scott Williams is calling for partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Spotty showers could impact parts of New Jersey early this afternoon, but most of the area should stay dry.

We’ll get back into the low 70s come Saturday, when you can expect even more sunshine.

Sunday will be the perfect fall day with high temperatures at just about 70 degrees and plenty of sun.

