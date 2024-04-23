Officer shoots pitbull during fatal attack on Pomeranian in Philly: police

An investigation is underway after police say an officer discharged both her Taser and gun in efforts to stop a fatal dog attack in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

At around 8:08 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, a Philadelphia police officer responded to a radio call about a dog attack on the 2100 block of Eastburn Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a large pitbull dog attacking a Pomeranian on the sidewalk. The owner of the pitbull attempted to intervene but was unable to separate the dogs.

The officer then exited her vehicle and used her Taser twice in an attempt to stop the attack.

When her Taser couldn't stop the pitbull, the officer then took out her weapon and fired three rounds, stopping the attack on the Pomeranian.

Police say the pitbull then turned toward the officer and the officer fired three more times, striking the pitbull in the rear leg.

After the shooting, the owner of the pitbull was able to gain control of the dog and transported it to the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

The Pomeranian was transported to Animal Care and Control Team Philadelphia (ACCT) but did not survive.

According to Philly police, the officer's Body Worn Camera captured the entire incident.

The 31-year-old officer is an eight-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department assigned to the 14th Police District.

She has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigations.



