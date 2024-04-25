Pro-Palestine protesters removed from Emory University campus Thursday morning

Protesters gathered on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta on Thursday morning. Several dozen people with tents and signs occupied the lawn of the school's quad.

According to an article posted on Mondoweiss.net, the protest was in support of the people in Palestine and against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The article claims the protesters were a group of students from across "multiple Atlanta universities and community members" who have organized against "Cop City," which is the nickname that has been given to the training center, and the genocide of Palestinians at the "hands of U.S. imperialism."

The protesters say they are "demanding total institutional divestment from Israeli apartheid and Cop City at all Atlanta colleges and universities."

The protesters say Emory University was chosen because it is complicit in genocide and police militarization and it, along with Atlanta University Center Consortium, Georgia State University, and Georgia Tech, have intimidated and repressed students and employees who have spoken out in support of Palestinians.

The writers of the article also claim that the roots of Cop City can be traced to the Israeli Urban Warfare Training Center, nicknamed "Mini Gaza," which was allegedly funded with $45 million from the U.S. The protesters are claiming that the training centers are live testing grounds for strategies deployed against marginalized peoples, whether in occupied Palestine or predominantly Black, working-class, and undocumented communities in Atlanta.

Laura Diamond, assistant vice president of University Communications at Emory University, released the following statement in response to the protest:

Several dozen protesters trespassed into Emory University’s campus early Thursday morning and set up tents on the Quad. These individuals are not members of our community. They are activists attempting to disrupt our university as our students finish classes and prepare for finals. Emory does not tolerate vandalism or other criminal activity on campus. The Emory Police Department ordered the group to leave and contacted Atlanta Police for assistance.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department were brought in to remove the protesters from the university's property. Several people were placed into handcuffs. At this time, it is unknown if they will be charged.

Protests have been taking place at college campuses across the U.S. over the last few days.

More than 30 people were arrested, including a FOX 7 photographer, at the University of Texas on Wednesday after hundreds of students walked out of class to rally in support of Palestine.

Pro-Palestinian protests have also taken place at Columbia University and New York University in New York City.

A walkout and rally are also planned at Kennesaw State University at 11:30 a.m. today, according to sources.

Emory University targeted earlier in the week

Emory was also targeted earlier in the week. Graffiti was found on multiple buildings on the university's campus early Monday morning. Most of the graffiti was painted over by the time FOX 5 learned of the incident, but FOX 5 crews spotted "Stop Cop City" on at least one building.

Cop City protests and vandals

Cop City protesters, activists and vandals have been causing issues around the city for well over a year.

There have been multiple protests, including several incidents involving protesters or activists chaining themselves to construction equipment at busy construction sites in midtown or downtown Atlanta.

Construction equipment and police vehicles and motorcycles have also been set on fire by people who say they are against the training center.

According to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, protesters, activists and vandals have caused more than $10 million worth of damage.

Protests against the project escalated after the fatal shooting in January 2023 of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita. A prosecutor last month said he would not pursue charges against the state troopers who shot Paez Terán, saying he found that their use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable."

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is on schedule to be open by the end of the year.