Police: Missing teen may have been abducted

article

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old teen missing from her home on the 3400 block of Jasper Street.

Raniesha Resto was last seen in the area of K and Venango streets just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, officials said.

Resto was talking with her mom on the phone when the call dropped. Officials say Resto may have been abducted.

She was headed home from school, which is on the 300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Officials say Resto was last seen wearing a navy-colored shirt, navy pants, a black, hooded Nike sweatshirt, white socks and black Nike shoes. She stands about 5’2" and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding the abduction is urged to contact Philadelphia Police by calling or by dialing 911. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.