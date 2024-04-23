Shootout at Olney intersection leaves man dead, woman injured: police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a deadly double shooting erupted in the city's Olney neighborhood late Monday night.

Numerous calls of shots fired were reported from Tabor Road and 5th Street around 11:30 p.m.

A 33-year-old man was found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk when police arrived at the scene.

He was rushed to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and later died.

A second victim, a 30-year-old woman, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle a short time later.

She told police she was also shot in the leg at the intersection. She is said to be in stable condition.

At least 15 shell casings were found littered at the scene, along with a handgun.

A witness told police that the male victim returned fire after getting shot.

No motive, or suspect description is known at this time, but police hope to gather evidence from nearby cameras.