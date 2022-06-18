Weather Authority: Cooler, windy Saturday ahead of pleasant, sunny Father's Day

Temperatures are dropping this weekend after a scorching Friday!

A sunny and windy Saturday to start off the weekend, as temperatures are only expected to hit the low 70s. That's a double-digit drop from Friday's 96-degree high!

Mostly sunny skies all day with a few puffy clouds to break it up sporadically.

The winds keep blowing Saturday night into Sunday. However, clouds will be super blue and super sunny for all yours Father's Day activities.

Temperatures are set to climb the slightest with high in the mid 70s on Sunday.

That 80-weather is back next week!

___

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, & Windy. High: 72.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Windy. High: 76. Low: 54

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 80. Low: 56

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Evening Showers. Summer Starts. High: 82. Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Some Storms. High: 84. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Some Storms. High: 86. Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 84. Low: 64