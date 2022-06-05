Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see sun, temperatures in the 80s on Monday

Monday's weather gets a perfect score of a 10 out of 10, according to FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams.

Temperatures begin in the 40s and 50s in the suburbs and in the 60s in Philadelphia.

By lunchtime, temperatures in the Delaware Valley will hit the 70s before peaking in the 80s later in the afternoon.

The first named system of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Alex, has made its way off the coast of Florida and is now near Bermuda.

Looking ahead, a slow-moving cold front is to the west, and it will bring rain to the Delaware Valley over the next couple of days.

MONDAY: Stays nice. High 82, Low: 58

TUESDAY: PM/Evening chance of rain. High: 81, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 70

THURSDAY: AM showers. High: 83, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 84, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Showers likely. High: 72, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Clearing out. High: 79, Low: 61