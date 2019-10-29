Weather Authority: Dreary Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies

The Philadelphia area is slated for a dreary Tuesday with easterly breezes coming off the Atlantic and mostly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 60 degrees. Light showers and some drizzle are possible.

Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain forecasted for Halloween on Thursday.

Halloween is expected to see some rain, but with temperatures in the low 70s. The weekend will see the reverse, with sunny skies but colder temperatures.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 66 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 68 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Rain. High: 73 Low: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 37

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 56 Low: 39