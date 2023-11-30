Weather Authority: Dry, cloudy Saturday ahead of rainy game day at the Linc

The Delaware Valley will see a dry and cloudy Saturday in advance of a more persistent rain, yet again, for the Eagles Sunday.

Friday night promises to see the end of the damp and dreary conditions as the showers taper off. There will be a chill in the air, as temps drop into the mid-40s overnight.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild, as temperatures across the region climb to the upper 50s.

Rain showers are likely to move in late Saturday night into Sunday as the next system moves into the area, so keep that in mind for tailgating at the Linc. Rain is likely anytime Sunday, from tailgating to kickoff and into the game, so have the rain ponchos handy just in case. Highs for the day should reach the mid-50s, with temps sliding to near 45 by the end of the game.

Monday could see a late day shower, with highs in the lower 50s and the remainder of the week will see temps return closer to average. A clipper system could bring showers and possible flurries to the area Wednesday.

_____

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain tapers off. High: 52, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 58, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Showers return. High: 56, Low: 46

MONDAY: Spotty p.m. shower. High: 52, Low: 37