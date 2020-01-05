Weather Authority: Dry conditions Monday makes way for rain or possible snow Tuesday
PHILADELPIHA - Seasonal temperatures rule in the early part of the week, with a warm-up expected for the weekend in the Delaware Valley.
Monday's forecast looks to be partly sunny with a high of 47.
Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon showers or some snow showers Tuesday.
___
SUNDAY: Low: 32
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 29
TUESDAY: PM rain. High: 43 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 31
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 37 Low: 23
___
