Weather Authority: Dry conditions Monday makes way for rain or possible snow Tuesday

Seasonal temperatures rule in the early part of the week, with a warm-up expected for the weekend in the Delaware Valley.

Monday's forecast looks to be partly sunny with a high of 47.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon showers or some snow showers Tuesday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Low: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 29

TUESDAY: PM rain. High: 43 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 37 Low: 23

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP