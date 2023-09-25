Weather Authority: Flood watch for Delaware, NJ beaches as rain lingers for rest of the region

Former Tropical Storm Ophelia is slowly making its way out of the Delaware Valley, but not before dumping a little more rain across the region.

More scattered storms are expected Monday and Tuesday with winds picking up to gusts near 40 mph at the shore.

A Coastal Flood Watch has also been issued for Delaware and New Jersey beaches from Tuesday afternoon, until midnight Wednesday.

Residents should expect widespread roadway flooding with many roads becoming impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures is also possible.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s until the sun starts to peak through Wednesday ahead of a mostly sunny, 70-degree weekend.