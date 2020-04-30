Weather Authority: Flood watch remains in effect with heavy downpours Thursday

A flood watch remains in effect Thursday into Friday afternoon with heavy downpours expected to impact the area.

Rain continues to slowly move eastward across the Mid-Atlantic. A narrow band of heavy rain already dumped between two and three and a half inches. Downpours will last overnight into the early morning hours on Friday.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs reaching 66 in Philadelphia

Powerful winds toppled trees and led to power outages throughout the area Thursday afternoon.

Showers will move out by morning, but expect some spotty showers to hang around the region throughout Friday.

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 66, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 70, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 75, Low: 52

