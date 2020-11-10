Weather Authority: Fog to give way to sun, mild temps Tuesday

Tuesday morning fog will give way to some more sun and mild temperatures Tuesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high of 74 degrees Tuesday once the fog finally clears.

On Wednesday, our beautiful and pleasant stretch of weather will finally take a turn with afternoon showers. Highs will remain in the mid-70s and conditions will be more humid.

Showers will still be around on Thursday as well, but will help start our cool down for the weekend with highs in the mid-60s.

By Friday, things are clearing up and highs are in the low-60s.

