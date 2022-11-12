Weather Authority: Freeze Warnings continue as below-average temperatures linger throughout area

The cold air that brought a change of temperature to the Delaware Valley on Sunday is expected to make for chilly conditions with below-average temperatures this week.

A freeze warning is in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of Philadelphia, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Northwesterly winds are starting Monday morning's temperatures in the 30s and 40s and temps are expected to rise to the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be in the low 40s for the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Tuesday afternoon, precipitation will move into the forecast, bringing rain and even some frozen precipitation north and west of the city.

Temperatures will vary from the mid-to-upper 40s throughout the entire week, with conditions likely getting colder for the weekend.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 48, Low: 35

TUESDAY: High: 49, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: High: 50, Low: 44

THURSDAY: High: 48, Low: 35

FRIDAY: High: 44, Low: 31

SATURDAY: High: 39, Low: 29

SUNDAY: High: 43, Low: 28