Weather Authority: Friday showers ahead of rainy game day at the Linc

The Delaware Valley will see showers Friday and a more persistent rain, yet again, for the Eagles Sunday.

Friday morning into the afternoon should be dry, though cloudy. Rain develops by late afternoon and should persist into the dinner hour before winding down. Highs should reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday will be warmer than average for the first day of December, with highs reaching close to 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers could develop anytime Sunday morning, so keep that in mind for tailgating at the Linc. The better opportunity for rain is in time for kickoff and into the game, so have the rain ponchos handy just in case. Highs for the day should reach the mid-50s, with temps sliding to near 45 by the end of the game.

Monday could see a late day shower, with highs in the lower 50s and the remainder of the week will see temps return closer to average. A clipper system could bring showers and possible flurries to the area Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Showers arrive. High: 52, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 61, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Showers return. High: 55, Low: 46

MONDAY: Spotty p.m. shower. High: 52, Low: 37