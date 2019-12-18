Weather Authority: Frigid temperatures to continue Thursday

Expect the frigid temperatures to continue through Thursday as winds chills will make conditions feel colder than previous days.

Highs in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will be below freezing under sunny skies. In the city a high of 30 is expected, but steady wind will knock down the real feel.

Philadelphia will experience a wind chill of 6 during the morning hours. Mount Pocono will reach a high of 17 degrees with wind chills around -16. Morning wind chills in Trenton will sit at 2 and Allentown will come in at 0.

Unlike Wednesday, there will be no chance of pop-up snow squalls Thursday. Precipitation will move completely out of the area, ushering in a dry spell through the weekend.

