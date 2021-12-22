Weather Authority: Frigid temps ahead of mild Christmas

Layer up for Thursday, it will be a bitter start to the day with morning lows in the 20s.

It will stay cold with increasing high clouds in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Late Thursday night, a clipper system to our north could bring a brief snow shower to the Poconos, otherwise, it will be quite until late Christmas Eve.

Another low-pressure system will pass to our north Christmas Eve, showers will arrive late at night, bring the umbrella if you are venturing out to midnight mass.

The showers will end by early Christmas morning.

If you travel in the Lehigh Valley or the Poconos it may just be cold enough to see some snow showers change to freezing rain overnight into early Christmas morning. Be careful!

Christmas Day will be mild with a chance of showers, highs will be in the lowers 50s.

