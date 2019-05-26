Weather Authority: Good grilling weather for Memorial Day

A pleasant Memorial Day is forecast for the Delaware Valley, with the day starting in the upper 60's and highs in the low to mid 80's, and highs in the upper 70's at the Jersey shore.

A chance of showers loom large over next week as temperatures remain in the mid-80s and low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 83 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 89 Low: 70

WEDNDESDAY: Chance of evening showers. High: 89 Low: 72

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 89 Low: 72