Weather Authority: Hazy, humid Tuesday ahead

Tuesday will be even hotter as temperatures climb back into the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

The morning starts off comfortable with temperatures in the 60s and 70s before heating up. Our break from the humidity doesn't last too long, as Tuesday and Wednesday are both expected to be a bit muggier.

Down the shore. temperatures will reach a high of 84 with water temps in the low to mid-70s.

Temperatures will get close to 90 again on Wednesday with our next chance of rain and isolated storms.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 88.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot & humid. High of 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, chance of an afternoon storm. High of 89.

