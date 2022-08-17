Weather Authority: Heat and humidity make a return beginning Friday and into the weekend

Changes are in store for the weekend, and while the region experienced deep blue skies and low humidity the last few days, humidity and storms are creeping back into the forecast.

Thursday night into Friday should be comfortable, with clear skies and lows in the 60s.

Heat and humidity make a return Friday, with highs topping out right around 90 degrees, under sunny skies, and higher humidity.

As the weekend progresses, the humidity increases each day.

Saturday should dawn cloudy, with some spotty showers in the day. Sunday should be sunny, until evening storms roll through. Highs should top out in the mid-80s both days.

Monday could see rain for the day, though that is a few days away and forecasts could change.

For the latest forecasts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 67

FRIDAY: A touch humid. High: 90, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Showers south and east. High: 86, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Evening storms. High: 86, Low: 72

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 84, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Leftover showers. High: 86, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 90, Low: 72