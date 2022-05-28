Weather Authority: Heat, humidity return for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is here and should be a hot one in the Delaware Valley.

There are Memorial Day parades across the region, including ones in Pottstown, Montgomery County; Media, Delaware County; Kennett Square, Chester County; Glassboro, Gloucester County; and Burlington, Burlington County. Those parades kick off around 10 AM. Look for temps will be in the upper 70s.

Then, how about some 90s? Some of us just reach 90 Monday afternoon, and you'll notice the humidity again.

It gets really hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday. We're talking highs in the mid 90s.

Storms roll through on Thursday with a cold front. That cold front sweeps away the 90s and brings back less humid air for the start of next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, mild. Low: 66

MONDAY: Memorial Day. High: 90, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Still humid. High: 90, Low: 69