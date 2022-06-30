Weather Authority: Hot, humid Friday to start holiday weekend; better days ahead

Thursday definitely saw the heat rise as temperatures across most of the region hit 90 or in the upper 80s.

The Poconos and the shore are definitely the places to be this holiday weekend, as the highs for both topped out in the uppers 70s.

Humidity crept back into the Delaware Valley, as well, creating uncomfortable conditions for spending any amount of time outdoors.

Overnight will be warm, with lows in the lower 70s, under clear skies. Humidity becomes a much bigger factor going into Friday.

Friday will be a hot day, with temperatures reaching into the 80s by 9 a.m. and topping out in the mid 90s.

Going into the weekend, a line of storms should cross over the region Saturday around dinnertime, with storms heading out to sea in the overnight hours.

Sunday and Monday should be great days to plan festivities for the 4th.

___

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 72

FRIDAY: A storm or two. High: 94, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 70

SUNDAY: A morning shower. High: 84, Low: 66

MONDAY: Independence Day. High: 86, Low: 68

TUESDAY: More humid. High: 88, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 84 Low: 70