Weather Authority: Hot Saturday with chance of isolated thunderstorm

The Delaware Valley is in for a sunny Saturday with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

FOX 29's Scott Williams expects a high of 90 degrees for Philadelphia. Conditions remain dry for Sunday with a high of 94 with feel like temperatures in the triple digits.

Temperatures stay in the 90s for the beginning of the week before dropping back into the 80s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

