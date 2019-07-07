Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Humid Sunday with scattered thunderstorms

By  FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Jeff Robbins delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for another humid day Sunday with scattered thunderstorms.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, along with occasional rain showers. The high will be 85 degrees.

RELATED: Code Red information for Philadelphia

Temperatures are expected to cool down slightly by Monday, with a high of 80 degrees.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 70

MONDAY: AM showers. High: 80 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 89 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 72