Weather Authority: Humid Sunday with scattered thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for another humid day Sunday with scattered thunderstorms.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, along with occasional rain showers. The high will be 85 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to cool down slightly by Monday, with a high of 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 70

MONDAY: AM showers. High: 80 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 89 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 72