Weather Authority: Hurricane Dorian to bring rain, impact shore

Shore towns in Delaware and New Jersey will be feeling some of the effects of Hurricane Dorian Friday as the storm howls over North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says coastal areas can expect and inch or two of rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph as Dorian’s outer bands expand north.

There is also a high rip current risk and high surf advisory for anyone even considering getting in the water. Coastal flood advisories are also in effect.

The rest of the area can expect cloudy and windy conditions with highs around 70 degrees.

Expect conditions to clear come Saturday morning, when we’ll feel temperatures approaching 80 degrees and a bit of a breeze.

Sunday will be a similar story when the Eagles kick off the 2019 season at Lincoln Financial field with temperatures in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

