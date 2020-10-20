Weather Authority: Light rain, fog to give way to some sun Tuesday

As fog clears across the Delaware Valley Tuesday morning it will be making way for partly sunny skies and more mild temperatures.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for highs in the mid-70s today as conditions clear up later in the morning.

Wednesday will likely look almost identical with more morning fog expected to give way to partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs reaching into the upper 70s.

Come Friday, the area will be looking at even more sun as highs return to the lower 70s.

The weekend is looking gorgeous as well with sun on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is the cooler of the two with a high of just 60 degrees.

Advertisement

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!