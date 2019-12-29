Weather Authority: Mild and dry New Year's Eve ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry and mild New Year's Eve.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine are in the forecast for New Year's Eve Tuesday.
Temperatures should top out around 50 degrees and will hit a low of about 33 degrees by midnight. The skies should be dry and partly cloudy for fireworks over the Delaware River.
New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 43 degrees for the Mummers Parade.
___
MONDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 49
___
