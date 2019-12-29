Weather Authority: Mild and dry New Year's Eve ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a dry and mild New Year's Eve.

Intervals of clouds and sunshine are in the forecast for New Year's Eve Tuesday.

Temperatures should top out around 50 degrees and will hit a low of about 33 degrees by midnight. The skies should be dry and partly cloudy for fireworks over the Delaware River.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

New Year's Day will see lower temperatures, with a high of 43 degrees for the Mummers Parade.

MONDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Rain. High: 54 Low: 49

