Mummers Parade 2020: Everything you need to know
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia kicks off the new year Wednesday with its 120th Annual Mummers Parade.
Here is everything you need to know:
TIMING
The Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and concludes by 6 p.m.
PARADE ROUTE
The procession begins at City Hall and will continue south along South Broad Steet, where it ends at Washington Avenue.
KEY LOCATIONS
There are three performance areas and three judging stands along the route at the following locations:
- Performance Area & "A" Stand Judging: North 15th and Market streets
- Fancy "B" Stand Judging: South Penn Sqare and Broad Street
- Performance Area (String Bands Only): Broad and Sansom streets
- Comic "B" and "C" Stand Judging: Broad St / Bach Pl
- Performance Area (Fancy, Wenches, Comics, Fancy Brigades): Broad and Pine streets
- Performance Area: Broad and Carpenter streets
ORDER OF MARCH
(All times are approximate)
- Fancy Division (9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.) Golden Sunrise
- Golden Sunrise
- Comic Wenches (9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.) Cara Liom O'Malley The Americans The Pirates Riverfront Bryson Oregon The Saints Froggy Carr
- Cara Liom
- O'Malley
- The Americans
- The Pirates
- Riverfront
- Bryson
- Oregon
- The Saints
- Froggy Carr
- Comic Division (10:30 a.m. – 12:45 a.m.) Murray Goodtimers Landi
- Murray
- Goodtimers
- Landi
- String Band Division (1 p.m. – 4 a.m.) Jersey - 1 p.m. Woodland - 1:10 p.m. Avalon - 1:20 p.m. South Philadelphia - 1:30 p.m. Fralinger - 1:40 p.m. Quaker City - 1:50 p.m. Ferko - 2 p.m. Polish American - 2:10 p.m. Hegeman - 2:20 p.m. Uptown - 2:30 p.m. Aqua - 2:40 p.m. Duffy - 2:50 p.m. Greater Overbrook - 3 p.m. Pennsport - 3:10 p.m. Greater Kensington - 3:20 p.m. Durning - 3:30 p.m.
- Jersey - 1 p.m.
- Woodland - 1:10 p.m.
- Avalon - 1:20 p.m.
- South Philadelphia - 1:30 p.m.
- Fralinger - 1:40 p.m.
- Quaker City - 1:50 p.m.
- Ferko - 2 p.m.
- Polish American - 2:10 p.m.
- Hegeman - 2:20 p.m.
- Uptown - 2:30 p.m.
- Aqua - 2:40 p.m.
- Duffy - 2:50 p.m.
- Greater Overbrook - 3 p.m.
- Pennsport - 3:10 p.m.
- Greater Kensington - 3:20 p.m.
- Durning - 3:30 p.m.
ROAD CLOSURES & PARKING RESTRICTIONS
A number of street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the city. See here for complete details.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Due to crowds and street closures, attendees are encouraged to use SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines. Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.
The following bus detours should be expected: 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32 33, 44, 48, 124, and 125 Routes.
PAID PARKING
If you are coming into the city by car, a full listing of garages can be found on the PPA's website.
SAFETY & SECURITY
Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 911. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.
SEPTA riders are encouraged to download the Transit Watch mobile app to report security or safety concerns to SEPTA Transit Police.
WEATHER
Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Temperatures will reach a high of 43 degrees. For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
ADDITIONAL INFO
For additional information about the parade, see here.
