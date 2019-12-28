Mummers Parade 2020: Everything you need to know

article

The City of Philadelphia kicks off the new year Wednesday with its 120th Annual Mummers Parade.

Here is everything you need to know:

TIMING

The Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and concludes by 6 p.m.

PARADE ROUTE

The procession begins at City Hall and will continue south along South Broad Steet, where it ends at Washington Avenue.

KEY LOCATIONS

There are three performance areas and three judging stands along the route at the following locations:

Performance Area & "A" Stand Judging : ​North 15th and Market streets

Fancy "B" Stand Judging : ​South Penn Sqare and Broad Street

Performance Area (String Bands Only) : ​Broad and Sansom streets

Comic "B" and "C" Stand Judging : ​Broad St / Bach Pl

Performance Area (Fancy, Wenches, Comics, Fancy Brigades) : ​Broad and Pine streets

Performance Area: Broad and Carpenter streets

ORDER OF MARCH

(All times are approximate)

Fancy Division (9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.) Golden Sunrise

Golden Sunrise

Comic Wenches (9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.) Cara Liom O'Malley The Americans The Pirates Riverfront Bryson Oregon The Saints Froggy Carr

Cara Liom

O'Malley

The Americans

The Pirates

Riverfront

Bryson

Oregon

The Saints

Froggy Carr

Comic Division (10:30 a.m. – 12:45 a.m.) Murray Goodtimers Landi

Murray

Goodtimers

Landi

String Band Division (1 p.m. – 4 a.m.) Jersey - 1 p.m. Woodland - 1:10 p.m. Avalon - 1:20 p.m. South Philadelphia - 1:30 p.m. Fralinger - 1:40 p.m. Quaker City - 1:50 p.m. Ferko - 2 p.m. Polish American - 2:10 p.m. Hegeman - 2:20 p.m. Uptown - 2:30 p.m. Aqua - 2:40 p.m. Duffy - 2:50 p.m. Greater Overbrook - 3 p.m. Pennsport - 3:10 p.m. Greater Kensington - 3:20 p.m. Durning - 3:30 p.m.

Jersey - 1 p.m.

Woodland - 1:10 p.m.

Avalon - 1:20 p.m.

South Philadelphia - 1:30 p.m.

Fralinger - 1:40 p.m.

Quaker City - 1:50 p.m.

Ferko - 2 p.m.

Polish American - 2:10 p.m.

Hegeman - 2:20 p.m.

Uptown - 2:30 p.m.

Aqua - 2:40 p.m.

Duffy - 2:50 p.m.

Greater Overbrook - 3 p.m.

Pennsport - 3:10 p.m.

Greater Kensington - 3:20 p.m.

Durning - 3:30 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES & PARKING RESTRICTIONS

A number of street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the city. See here for complete details.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Due to crowds and street closures, attendees are encouraged to use SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines. Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

The following bus detours should be expected: 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32 33, 44, 48, 124, and 125 Routes.

PAID PARKING

If you are coming into the city by car, a full listing of garages can be found on the PPA's website.

SAFETY & SECURITY

Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 911. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

SEPTA riders are encouraged to download the Transit Watch mobile app to report security or safety concerns to SEPTA Transit Police.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Temperatures will reach a high of 43 degrees. For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

ADDITIONAL INFO

For additional information about the parade, see here.

