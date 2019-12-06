Weather Authority: Mild Friday followed by colder weekend

Friday's weather will give the Delaware Valley a brief break from the cold, but expect temperatures to dip again come Saturday morning.

The end-of-the-week warm-up will bring highs in the mid-to-low 50s and clear skies.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will begin to drop. Then we'll turn our attention to a strange week of changing temps.

Saturday will be much colder with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s. Sunday will be more mild with temps near 50 degrees.

Monday is where things will really change as highs approach 60 degrees. Tuesday could be even warmer than Monday, but both days will bring a chance of rain.

By next Thursday, high temperatures will be struggling to get above freezing.