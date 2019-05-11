Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of rain Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Saturday ahead of a gloomy Mother's Day this weekend.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to an overcast afternoon, with the slight chance of a rain shower.
Temperatures will reach a high of 65 degrees.
Mother's Day is expected to be cooler, with a high of 53 degrees, amid cloud coverage and periods of rain.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 53 Low: 46
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. High: 52 Low: 46
TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 56 Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 66 Low: 51