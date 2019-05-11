Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of rain Saturday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cool and cloudy Saturday ahead of a gloomy Mother's Day this weekend.

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to an overcast afternoon, with the slight chance of a rain shower.

Temperatures will reach a high of 65 degrees.

Mother's Day is expected to be cooler, with a high of 53 degrees, amid cloud coverage and periods of rain.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High: 65 Low: 51

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 53 Low: 46

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. High: 52 Low: 46

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 56 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. High: 66 Low: 51