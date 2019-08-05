Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds; less humid

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and less humidity than we experienced this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 87 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Tuesday with some isolated thunderstorms.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 72

TUESDAY: Isloated thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 91 Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 72

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 65