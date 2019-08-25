Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Sunday; mild temps
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday with mild temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 77 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday. Temperatures will continue to hover around the upper-70s for the beginning of the week.
-----
SUNDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High: 77 Low: 61
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 77 Low: 64
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 77 Low: 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 83 Low: 68