Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday.
Temperatures will reach a high of 63 Another system of precipitation will move into the region late Wednesday and stick around through Thursday.
TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 63, Low: 40
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 62, Low: 48
THURSDAY: Rain likely. High: 65, Low: 55
