Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures Tuesday

The Philadelphia area will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 63 Another system of precipitation will move into the region late Wednesday and stick around through Thursday.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 63, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 62, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Rain likely. High: 65, Low: 55

