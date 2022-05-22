Weather Authority: Monday sees refreshing break from heat, with pleasant conditions

Storms rolled through the Delaware Valley Sunday afternoon, bringing a cold front that cooled the region. As the storms worked from west to east, some areas in the Delaware Valley saw hail. The storms weakened as they approached New Jersey, but western suburbs bore the brunt.

Overnight storms are moving into Delaware and south Jersey, bringing frequent lightning and heavy rain, FOX 29's Kathy Orr says.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s in the northern and western suburbs and into the lower 60s in Philadelphia and south Jersey.

Monday will bring a refreshing change from the 90s, as there should be a mix of clouds and sun, with northerly breezes and temperatures in the 70s.

Monday night into early Tuesday should see some showers move through, leaving a cool, cloudy day, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy, slight risk of storms early. Low: 61

MONDAY: Not as hot. High: 77, Low: 61

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cool. High: 70, Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 68, Low: 55