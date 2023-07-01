Weather Authority: Monday starting week with heat, humidity ahead of afternoon storms

The first Monday in July is off to a beautiful start with a scenic sunrise and warm morning.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the day will be hot and humid, with scattered showers moving in during the afternoon hours.

By 6 a.m. temperatures will be in the upper 70s before rising to the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Humidity will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the 90s for most of the day, according to forecasters.

Strong scattered storms will begin moving across the Delaware Valley around 2 p.m.

According to the FOX 29 Weather Authority team, the showers will be slow-moving and have the potential for damaging wind gusts.

The storms will last from the afternoon and into the evening.

Looking ahead, the Fourth of July holiday will also be warm and see storms.

MONDAY: Afternoon/Evening storms. High: 90, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Fourth of July. High: 88, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid. High: 89, Low: 72

THURSDAY: Even hotter. High: 90, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Hot, afternoon storms. High: 90, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 71

SUNDAY: A pop-up storm. High: 88, Low: 69