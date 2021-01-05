Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy, seasonable temperatures on Tuesday

Tuesday arrives with plenty of cloud coverage hanging over the skies.

There is precipitation in the forecast but it is very likely we will only see flurries or light showeres throughout the region.

We can all look forward to some sunshine Wednesday, with temperatures slightly higher, reaching into the mid to upper 40s.

By the end of the week, a storm system will be moving in and bringing with it plenty of rain.

