Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with PM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly cloudy Tuesday amid cool temperatures and scattered showers.

Occassional rain showers are expected this afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 47 degrees.

Meanwhile, some wintry precipitation is in store this weekend. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday.

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 47 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 49 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 22

MONDAY: Snow. High: 35 Low: 34

