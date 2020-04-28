Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with mild temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly cloudy Wednesday with a few morning showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of 63 degrees.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday afternoon with heavy rainfall expected.

The rain will linger Friday but once the sunshine arrives it will stay through the weekend with highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 63, Low: 40

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 62, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Rain likely. High: 65, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 65; Low: 55

SATURDAY: Sunny & mild. High: 70; Low: 54.

SUNDAY: Sunny & mild. High: 76; Low: 52.

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live