Weather Authority: Mostly sunny, cold Thursday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny but cold Thursday.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 39 degrees Thursday with dry conditions.

The weekend is expected to see plenty of sunshine, with rebounding temperatures topping out at 55 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 39 Low: 21

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 33

