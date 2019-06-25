Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Muggy Tuesday with AM rain, PM sun

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for morning rain and afternoon sun Tuesday amid rising temperatures.

Tuesday will reach a high of 88 degrees.

Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low 90s for the majority of the week. Conditions are expected to remain dry and humid.

TUESDAY: AM rain, PM sun. High: 88 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 92 Low: 72

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 93 Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 94 Low: 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 72