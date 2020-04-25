Weather Authority: Overnight rain leads to Sunday washout

Rain will begin early Sunday morning and last into the evening. Temperatures will peak in the mid-50s with a steady breeze.

Expect light rain to begin around 4 a.m. and increase in intensity as the morning progresses. Expect the heaviest rainfall to come around noontime.

Areas to the north and west of Philadelphia can expect driving rain at times and a possible rumble of thunder during the afternoon.

The rain will taper off during the early evening hours and completely clear the region by 9 p.m.

Another round of rain and chilly conditions is in store for the Delaware Valley on Monday. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s on Tuesday as the sunshine returns.

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 55, Low: 48

MONDAY: Rain, breezy. High: 52, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 62, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 64, Low: 47

