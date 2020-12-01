Weather Authority: Partly sunny, chillier Tuesday

As crews across the Delaware Valley clean up the mess left behind by Monday's storms, Tuesday will bring much calmer and cooler conditions.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 40s. Some lingering winds could bring gusts up to 30 mph as well.

Temperatures reached the mid-60s Monday, but we won't see any highs that warm for the rest of the week.

Expect sunny and blustery conditions again on Wednesdays with highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday and Friday will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the 50s.

